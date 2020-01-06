The mother of of former Advent Health doctor and Gov. Jeff Colyer has died, the statesman’s office announced over the weekend.

“As many of you may already know, my mother, Lorene Colyer, passed away Friday at 93 years old,” Colyer said. “She has been many things in her lifetime: a musician, traveler, volunteer, two-time cancer survivor, wife, and mother to name a few. With her husband of 67 years, Jim, they had four children, 12 grandchildren, and 21 and a 1/2 great-grandchildren.

“My family and I wanted to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been sending our family your thoughts and prayers.”

Services included a wake Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa and a funeral Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Leawood.

In lieu of flowers, the Colyer family asks that donations be sent to the International Medical Corps via internationalmedicalcorps.org/colyer.