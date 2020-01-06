The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team won its its fifth dual of season Friday with a 34-18 victory over York in Ottawa.

The Braves earned four pins en route to the victory.

Ottawa got off to a quick start as Ryan Delforge (157 pounds) earned a pin. Cameron Young-Leggett, Xavier Schechter Santino Gee and Dalton Sike kept the Braves rolling with victories. Gee rallied for the fall victory after nearly getting pinned earlier in the match.

The Ottawa men wrestling team is receiving votes in the latest NAIA coaches poll. Five of the Ottawa men are ranked individually in this latest poll. Delforge (157) is ranked 10th. Gee (184) is tied for 14th. Carson Savage (197) is ranked 11th. Sikes (285) is ranked 16th, and Lexington Plummer (285) is ranked 20th.

The Ottawa men’s wrestlers are in action Thursday in Seward, Neb., when the Braves take on Concordia College.

The Ottawa women’s wrestling team gutted out a 25-20 victory over York.

Ottawa’s Shania Magdaleno earned a technical fall victory in the 116-pound match. Victoria Norris (130), Lyric Gonsalves (155) and Randie Scoon (170) won by falls.

The Ottawa women were ranked 20th in the latest NAIA women’s coaches poll with 16 points. Ottawa has four wrestlers ranked individually in their respective weight classes. Magdaleno (116) is ranked 19th in the NAIA. Norris (130) sits 11th. Gonsalves (143) is ranked 18th. Scoon (155) is ranked 20th.

The Ottawa women’s wrestlers will hit the mats again Sunday for their second home competition in the EZ Flex Tournament, which is set to start at 9 a.m.