WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School basketball teams came out of the break with successful outings Friday night at home against Osawatomie.

The girls ran out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 65-29 victory. The Wellsville boys used a big second half to pull away for a 57-45 win.

The Wellsville girls’ defense was overwhelming.

“We put a lot of pressure on them with our press,” said Wellsville coach Brock Campbell. “Demi Aamold and Madie McCoy played well for us all night. Aubree Ball did a great job defensively and on boards.”

Aamold (23) and McCoy (20) combined for 43 points.

The Wellsville boys heated up on the offensive end after scoring just six points in the first quarter. The Eagles led 26-22 at halftime, but outscored the visitors 35-19 in the second half.

Wellsville used a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter to open a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Showalter led a balanced attack with 14 points. Cole Swanson and Kaden O’Neil tossed in 12 points each.

Wellsville plays Friday at Anderson County.

Boys box

Osawatomie (45) — Smith 1, Pursley 3, Cole 15, Timblin 8, Carver 4, Jones 14.

Wellsville (57) — Richards 6, Dorsey 5, Aamold 2, O’Neil 12, Swanson 12, Showalter 14, Smith 6.