A graduate of West Franklin High School has joined the Kansas Senate office as the new Legislative Director.

Senate President Susan Wagle announced this week Bailey Corwine, a 2015 graduate of West Franklin, was hired to the position,. which has been vacant since October. Corwine has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Communications from the University of Arkansas and an Associate of Arts degreee in Farm Management from Allen County Community College.

“I was raised on a commercial cattle and row crop farm in Osage County where my family still farms and am honored to share my experience and education to serve the Senate and the people of Kansas,” Corwine said.”

Corwine has been heavily involved in agriculture all her life.

“Kansas-raised agricultural enthusiast working to tell the stories of the folks who produce America’s food, fiber and fuel,” she said.

Wagle said Corwine’s agricultural background and experience will be a big asset to the Senate.

“Bailey will be a welcome addition to my office as Senate President and I invite all Senators to take advantage of her expertise and passion in an industry so crucial to the Kansas economy,” Wagle said. “I’m pleased to head into the 2020 session with team whose wide-range of experiences and edcuational backgrounds will bring varying perspectives and ideas to what I expect will be a very productive legislative year.”

The state legislature will convene for the 2020 session next week.