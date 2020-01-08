High school girls wrestling is more popular than many predicted, so the KSHSAA has rescheduled the regional tournaments for two days, instead of one.

Regional girls wrestling originally was scheduled for Feb. 15, but will now take place on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. For its inaugural season, as of Jan. 2, there were 972 girls participating in Kansas with an alpha weight.

By rule, each wrestler is limited to five matches per day. The amount of matches needed to complete the regional would not be possible under the one-day format.

One classification consisting of 150 schools has been divided into two regionals. Brackets will be 16 or 32 person brackets. Each school will be permitted one entry per weight class and we will qualify the top six finishers in each weight class from each regional.

The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Salina.

Ottawa was placed in the Paola regional. The western regional is in McPherson.