Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday her plan to form the Department of Human Services to oversee social welfare services currently handled by three separate agencies.

The Democratic governor said she will submit her executive order within the first month of the legislative session, which starts next week. Lawmakers would have 60 days to approve the proposal.

Kelly's plan would reunite the Department for Children and Families with the Department for Aging and Disability Services. The new agency also would take over the juvenile justice division of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The realignment would take effect July 1.

"I've always thought that a one-stop shop for people who need to access to government services would make a lot more sense," Kelly said. "It's a much more efficient way to operate, and a much more effective way to operate."

Her plan would undo the 2012 splintering of the former Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services under Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, as well as attempt to address concerns raised by social workers about unintended problems caused by juvenile justice reform.

Current DCF and KDADS secretary Laura Howard would lead the new agency. Howard said the reformation is not about re-establishing the former SRS.

"The combination of these services in a new agency really gives us an opportunity to think differently about service delivery," Howard said. "We want Kansans to have seamless access to services and programs to allow them to thrive. So when I envision the Department of Human Services, I really do think first about innovation, about modernization, and about close relationships with community partners."

