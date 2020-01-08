KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Newton High School wrestling team finished tied for 21st place out of 49 teams Dec. 20 and 21 at the Kansas City Stampede at the Hy-Vee Arena.

The multi-state tournament was won by Liberty at 600 points, followed by Baylor at 561,5, Tuttle at 560.5, Mustang at 462 and Chochtaw at 432.5.

Newton scored 210 points. The Railers were the fourth-highest scoring Kansas team behind Goddard at 364.5, Mill Valley at 294 and Arkansas City at 258.

Newton place two in the top four of the gold bracket (championship).

At 106 pounds, Nick Treaster took second in the gold bracket. Nick Treaster won his first eight matches. In the championship match, he fell to Cael Hughes of Stillwater (Okla.) 5-1.

Grant Treaster finished third at 120 pounds. After five straight wins, he fell to Tucker Owens of Mustang 5-2 after overtime and two tie-break rounds. He rebounded to top Jacob Frost of Holy Cross 6-2 in the third-place match.

At 138 pounds, Sawyer Mock finished in 10th place at 5-4.

At 113 pounds, A.B. Stokes took 15th at 4-4.

At heavyweight, Rio Gomez finished ninth in the silver bracket (consolation) at 4-5.

Colin Bybee was 2-3 at 126 pounds. Clay Kaufman was 1-4 at 126 pounds. Tjaden Simmons was 1-4 at 132 pounds.

Avery Dutcher finished 0-5 at 132 pounds. Clayton Smith was 0-4 at 160 pounds.

Newton competes Friday and Saturday at the Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks, Okla.

Kansas City Stampede

Dec. 20-21

Team scores — Liberty 600, Baylor 561.5, Tuttle 560.5, Mustang 462, Choctaw 432.5, Staley 412.5, Neosho 388, Goddard 364.5, Park Hill 357, Collinsville 338, Stillwater 330, Whitfield 322, Mill Valley 294, Southmoore 275, Christian Brothers 271.5, Randall 266.5, Arkansas City 258, Monett 234, Edmond North 231.5, Lebanon 229.5, Newton 210, Ozark 210, Kearney 204.5, Holy Cross 204, Smithville 196, Olathe North 194, Derby 180.5, Perry 174, Creston 173, Nixa 169, Sand Springs 159, Garden City 157, Holt 149, Klein 142, Coweta 135.5, Seckman 132.5, Fort Osage 129, Farmington 128.5, Timberland 128.5, Platte County 128, El Reno 126.5, Red Oak 126, Paola 110, Ponca City 92, St James 83, St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Har Ber High 58, Holton 54, Bonner Springs 41.5.

Newton results

106 — 2. Nick Treaster (8-1): Pool D: W Nate Schnur, Farmington :22; W Trevor Andrew, Bonner Springs 1:29; W Alden Godbehere, Edmond North 11-3 maj.dec.; W Dailey Jennings, El Reno 2:29; W Logan Burks, Staley 12-4 maj.dec.. Bracket: 1. bye; QF. W John Bamvakias, Seckman 4:38; SF. W Cael Keck, Park Hill 5-4; F. L Cael Hughes, Stillwater 5-1.

113 — 15. A.B. Stokes (4-4): Pool F: W Owen Henderson, Creston :38; W Grant Stathopoulos, Platte County 1:09; W Connor McBride, Edmond North 1:27; W Gunnar McBride, Mustang 1:56; L Peyton Moore, Nixa 1:51. 1. L Cameron Steed, Collinsvile 2:41; C1. L Shelton Chastain, Mustang :13; CSF. L Kivett, Neosho forfeit. 15th. bye.

120 — 3. Grant Treaster (6-1): Pool B: W Deagan Fugitt, Nixa 14-2 maj.dec.; W Ryan Heiman, Garden City 2:28; W Braden Hughart, Tuttle :59. 1. W Kade Hartline, Baylor :48; QF. W Kael Pappan, Arkansas City 3-2; SF. L Tucker Owens, Mustang 5-2 TB2; Third: W Jacob Frost, Holy Cross 6-2.

126 — Clay Kaufman (1-4): Pool A: L Tyler Bierman, Holt 8-0 maj.dec.; L Cassius Vanderpool, Bonner Springs 3:12; L C Crahan, Nixa 1:12; W Antonio Pacheo, Park Hill 6-2; L Jordan Williams, Collinsville :44.

126 — Colin Bybee (2-3): Pool D: W Aydan Cook, Seckman 7-1; W Daxton DeFrange, Edmond North 4-0; L Seth Jones, Sand Springs 2:56; L Trey Phan, Platte County forfeit; L Logan Ferrero, Whitfield forfeit.

132 — Avery Dutcher (0-5): Pool G: L Logan Smith, Perry 15-0 tech.fall (5:38); L Brandin Andrew, Bonner Springs 8-3; L Bronson Burcham, Coweta 10-2 maj.dec.; L Andrew Hedgecorth, Smithville 7-0; L Connor McAteer, Whitfield 1:39.

132 — Tjaden Simmons (1-4): Pool A: L Leyton Manley, Kearney 1:34; L Blake Lawler, Christian Brothers 10-8 OT; W Dylan Webster, Nixa 4-1; L Weldon Bryan, Mustang 2:50; L Caleb Tanner, Collinsville 1:14.

138 — 10. Sawyer Mock (5-4): Pool E: W Clayton Moison, Ozark 7-5; L Trey Crawford, Park Hill :59; W Blake Jones, Sand Spring 1:37; W Shayden Trant, Ponca City default. 1. L Kage Lenger, Liberty 3:03; C1. W Trent Schrader, Staley :27; CQF. L Jake Wright, Southmoore 20-5 tech.fall (4:50); CSF. W Drew Felker, Farmington 3:30; 9th. L Devan Lewis, Smithville 2:02.

160 — Clayton Smith (0-4): Pool F: : Sebastian Durna-Garcia, Olathe North 2:25; L Ethan Umfleet, Monett :54; : Gage Shelty, Tuttle :49; L Austin White, Timberland :47.

HWT — 9. (Silver) Rio Gomez (4-5): Pool x: L Sam Christensen, Baylor 3:46; W H.B. Bowers, Ponca City 2:25; L Caleb Phillips, Coweta :49; L Cody Fisher, Smithville :13. Silver bracket: 1. L Stevie Gabb Fort Osage 2:50; C2. W Aiden Gonzalez, Tuttle 2:45; CQF. L Cody Fisher, Smithville :59; CSF. W Logan Berry, Lebanon 2:48; 9th. W Clayton Barber, Farmington 4-1.