KANSAS CITY, Missouri — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals announced their 2020 regular-season schedule standard starting times.

Opening Day is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. March 26, vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The season-opening series will continue on March 28-29 with both games starting at 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City’s home opener is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. April 2 vs. Seattle. The Royals will begin all but four of their 81 games at Kauffman Stadium at five minutes past the hour, including all weeknight games at 7:05 p.m. The only exceptions are four weekday day games that will start at 12:35 p.m., including: April 8 vs. Detroit; May 21 vs. the Los Angeles Angels; Aug. 12 vs. the New York Yankees and Sept. 10 vs. Oakland. The Royals will host two additional midweek day games, including their home opener on at 3:05 p.m. vs. Seattle, and on May 6 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Houston.

Six of the 14 Saturday home games will feature daytime starts, including five at 1:05 p.m. and one at 3:05 p.m. The other eight Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. All Sunday home games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the exception of the regular season finale on September 27 vs. Minnesota, which will start at 2:05 p.m.

Standard start times for 2020 games at Kauffman Stadium are:

• Monday-Friday: 7:05 p.m.

• Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

• Sunday: 1:05 p.m.