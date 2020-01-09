At their first regular meeting of the year Wednesday, Franklin County commissioners recognized long serving employees of the county. Officials reported the employees comprise over 280 cumulative years of experience with the county. Employees recognized included:
30 years
Loren Evans, A EMT, Emergency Medical Services Department
Stephen Lunger, Lieutenant Colonel, Sheriff’s Office
25 years
Jeff Welton, Road & Bridge Superintendent, Public Works
20 years
Toni Schmidt, Office Manager, Sheriff’s Office
15 years
Orvel Broce, Heavy Equipment Operator II, Public Works Department
Rodney Crane, Mechanic II, Public Works Department
Timothy Hough, Juvenile Detention Officer, Juvenile Services
Mary “Midge” Ransom, Director, Health Department
10 years
Ryan Fine, Road & Bridge Foreman, Public Works Department
Kiel Lasswell, Lieutenant, Adult Detention Center
Susanne Sprinkle, Clerk III, Sheriff’s Office
Emily Stanley, Dispatcher II, Emergency Communications Department
Jesse Vega, Sergeant, Sheriff’s Office
5 years
Derek Brown, County Administrator/Counselor, Administration/Commission Departments
Priscilla Carter, Clerk III Motor Vehicles/Treasurer’s Office
Kelsey Conner, Dispatcher II, Emergency Communications Department
John Folks, Light Equipment Operator, Public Works Department
Nicholas Grey, Deputy Sheriff, Sheriff’s Office
Stephanie Newell, Clerk III, Community Corrections
Lacey Russell, Clerk II, Health Department
Jason Ryburn, Paramedic, Emergency Medical Services Department
Noel Young, Legal Assistant II, County Attorney’s Office
In other news, the county:
Authorized early repayment of debt by Franklin County Mental Health Clinic, Inc.
Approved 3 rezoning requests.
Approved annual software support renewals for the county’s Information technology system.
The county is slated to meet 8:30 a.m. Monday for a reorganization meeting, and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for their regular meeting.