At their first regular meeting of the year Wednesday, Franklin County commissioners recognized long serving employees of the county. Officials reported the employees comprise over 280 cumulative years of experience with the county. Employees recognized included:

30 years

Loren Evans, A EMT, Emergency Medical Services DepartmentStephen Lunger, Lieutenant Colonel, Sheriff’s Office

25 years

Jeff Welton, Road & Bridge Superintendent, Public Works

20 years

Toni Schmidt, Office Manager, Sheriff’s Office

15 years

Orvel Broce, Heavy Equipment Operator II, Public Works DepartmentRodney Crane, Mechanic II, Public Works DepartmentTimothy Hough, Juvenile Detention Officer, Juvenile ServicesMary “Midge” Ransom, Director, Health Department

10 years

Ryan Fine, Road & Bridge Foreman, Public Works DepartmentKiel Lasswell, Lieutenant, Adult Detention CenterSusanne Sprinkle, Clerk III, Sheriff’s OfficeEmily Stanley, Dispatcher II, Emergency Communications DepartmentJesse Vega, Sergeant, Sheriff’s Office

5 years

Derek Brown, County Administrator/Counselor, Administration/Commission DepartmentsPriscilla Carter, Clerk III Motor Vehicles/Treasurer’s OfficeKelsey Conner, Dispatcher II, Emergency Communications DepartmentJohn Folks, Light Equipment Operator, Public Works DepartmentNicholas Grey, Deputy Sheriff, Sheriff’s OfficeStephanie Newell, Clerk III, Community CorrectionsLacey Russell, Clerk II, Health DepartmentJason Ryburn, Paramedic, Emergency Medical Services DepartmentNoel Young, Legal Assistant II, County Attorney’s Office

In other news, the county:

Authorized early repayment of debt by Franklin County Mental Health Clinic, Inc.Approved 3 rezoning requests.Approved annual software support renewals for the county’s Information technology system.

The county is slated to meet 8:30 a.m. Monday for a reorganization meeting, and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for their regular meeting.