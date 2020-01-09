City hears message from sister city in Australia

LEAVENWORTH — Australian wildfires are close to one of Leavenworth’s sister cities, but people there are safe.

However, the crisis is not over, according to a message from Jenny Conkey, wife of the mayor of Wagga Wagga, Australia.

The message from Conkey was read Tuesday by Leavenworth Mayor Pro-Tem Nancy Bauder at the conclusion of a City Commission meeting.

Wildfires in Australia so far have killed at least 26 people, according to The Associated Press.

“What you see on the news is true,” Conkey wrote. “Australia is burning.”

Located in the Australian state of New South Wales, Wagga Wagga is about halfway between the cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Conkey wrote that fires are close to Wagga Wagga, but she is safe. She said people in the outlying community have not been so lucky.

Conkey wrote that an evacuation center in Wagga Wagga is housing more than 11,000 people who have been impacted by multiple fires.

Car catches fire south of Salina

SALINA — A car caught fire south of Salina early Thursday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said shortly after midnight Thursday it was called to the intersection of S. Old Highway 81 and K-4 highway for a vehicle on fire.

When deputies arrived they found a 2004 Dodge Intrepid completely engulfed in flames. The driver and a passenger, who were out of the vehicle and uninjured, said they had mechanical problems, heard a loud pop and saw sparks come from the engine.

The sheriff's office said grass nearby caught fire which either was caused by the fire or started the fire from the sparks hitting it. The Intrepid was a total loss.

Saline County Rural Fire District No. 2 responded to the scene.