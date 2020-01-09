The Ottawa High School girls basketball team is learning on the run. The players are getting used to each other, a new coaching staff and system.

That combination has led to some uneven play through the first six games. Ottawa showed flashes of good and bad Wednesday night in a 43-30 victory over Metro Academy.

“It is two wins in a row,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “I would like to have those games a little cleaner. It feels like it has been forever. Dec. 20 was a long time ago. We have to get back into shape. We were a little winded.”

The good was the defense, which limited Metro to zero points in the third quarter and a combined four points in the middle two quarters.

“That third quarter was big,” Schurman said. “Even though, we were not great offensively, we were good defensively. As long as we can compete defensively, we can put ourselves in some games.”

The bad was the turnovers.

“We have to cut turnovers down. We had way too many unforced turnovers. We have to build higher expectations. We will always ask for. Unfortunately we did not see what we saw this week in practice.”

Ottawa’s offense showed good flashes by exceeding the 40-point mark for the second straight game.

“We definitely have girls that can knock down shots,” Schurman said. “Our bench players are having more confidence.”

Ottawa (2-4) plays at home Friday against Tonganoxie.

“On film, they look really good,” Schurman said. “We got the rust off tonight. They will play better Friday night.”

Riley Titus paced Ottawa with 15 points. Kirsten Evans finished with 10.

Metro Academy (30) — Hall 10, S. Kilzer 7, Hall 5, S. Kilzer 3, Harper 2, Mieir 2, Lotz 1.

Ottawa (43) — Titus 15 K. Evans 10, Hadl 6, Spigle 4, Hornbuckle 4, Curtis 3, Soman 1.