Central Heights is making changes to its Friday night basketball game times because of possible winter storm.

The varsity girls game will begin at 4:45 p.m. in the Ike Cearfoss Gym followed by the boys varsity game. The junior varsity boys game will begin at 4:45 in the little gym followed by the JV girls game.

Doug North, Central Heights athletic director, said they will monitor the forecast and make a final decision no later than 1:30 p.m. Friday as to whether we play the game or not.