At the duplicate bridge match Jan. 8 in Garnett, there was a three-way tie for first among Patty Barr and Phyllis Cobbs, Steve Brodmerkle and Anita Dennis, and Charles and Peggy Carlson. Dave Leitch and Jim Johnson were only a point behind in fourth place. The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club welcomes all bridge players at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Garnett Inn.