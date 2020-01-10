SEWARD, Neb. — The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team fell 24-15 Thursday to No. 18 Concordia in Seward, Neb.

Ottawa won three matches in the dual. Bobby Robinson Jr. earned six points for the Braves in the 133-pound weight class, when he earned the win by fall over Dakota Brace.

Cameron Young-Legget (174) earned three points for the Braves by besting Blake Castillo in the 1-minute sudden overtime victory.

Carson Savage (197) earned the third victory on the day for Ottawa, earning six points by besting Jason Watkins in a fall in the 197-pound weight class.

Ottawa returns to action Saturday in the Hastings Open in Hastings, Neb.