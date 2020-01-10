Pomona Middle School
Boys Basketball
Varsity
Lyndon 40, WFMS 16
Gunnar McMahan 6, Hunter Criqui 6, Travell Froggatte 4.
JV
Lyndon 39, WFMS 10
Levi Judd 8, Beckham Moody 2.
C-Team
Lyndon 24, WFMS 10
Ezekiel Dowd 4, Damein Fischer 4, Carter Thill 2.
Ottawa Mat Masters
United States Jr Open Championships
Oklahoma City
Third place
Gunnar Jung, 6U, 66; Travis Barraclough, 8U, 46.
Fourth place
Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40.
Fifth place
Baylie Wieneke, Girls 9U, 50; Brock Sutton, 15U, 75.
Others
Julie Platt, Girls 12U, 120; Parker Guge 15U, 106 (Parker had the opportunity to wrestle in the largest bracket with 47 wrestlers. He went 3-2 for the tournament including an OT victory).