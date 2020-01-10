Pomona Middle School

Boys Basketball

Varsity

Lyndon 40, WFMS 16

Gunnar McMahan 6, Hunter Criqui 6, Travell Froggatte 4.

JV

Lyndon 39, WFMS 10

Levi Judd 8, Beckham Moody 2.

C-Team

Lyndon 24, WFMS 10

Ezekiel Dowd 4, Damein Fischer 4, Carter Thill 2.

Ottawa Mat Masters

United States Jr Open Championships

Oklahoma City

Third place

Gunnar Jung, 6U, 66; Travis Barraclough, 8U, 46.

Fourth place

Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40.

Fifth place

Baylie Wieneke, Girls 9U, 50; Brock Sutton, 15U, 75.

Others

Julie Platt, Girls 12U, 120; Parker Guge 15U, 106 (Parker had the opportunity to wrestle in the largest bracket with 47 wrestlers. He went 3-2 for the tournament including an OT victory).