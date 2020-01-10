Area Basketball

PREP BOYS

Hesston 46, St. John-H 26

HESSTON — The second-ranked (KBCA, Class 3A) Hesston Swather boys topped sixth-ranked (Class 1A) St. John-Hudson 46-26 Dec. 20 in non-league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 13-12 at the half and took control with a 15-4 third quarter.

Cason Richardson scored 11 points for the Swathers. Brayden Schilling added 10.

Marshall Woolf led 6-2 St. John-Hudson with nine points.

ST. JOHN-HUDSON (6-2) — M.Woolf 3 3-3 3, 9; Dunn 0 0-0 0, 0; Ortiz 1 2-2 1, 4; Fisher 0 6-9 3, 6; Calleros 1 0-0 0, 2; C.Halling 0 0-2 1, 0; T.Woolf 0 0-0 1, 0; Delp 0 1-2 3, 1; T.Halling 2 0-2 3, 4; TOTALS 7 12-20 15, 26.

HESSTON (7-0) — Esau 1 0-0 0, 2; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 0 0-0 1, 0; Schilling 4 2-2 3, 10; Richardson 3 5-6 2, 11; Bruner 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Arnold 0 0-0 2, 0; Manickam 1 0-0 0, 2; Humphreys 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; N.Arnold 2 2-4 1, 6; Schmidt 1 (1) 2-2 5, 7; Bollinger 1 2-2 5, 4; TOTALS 13 (2) 14-18 21, 46.

St. John-H.;4;8;4;10;—26

Hesston;7;6;15;18;—46

Hesston 41, Clearwater 34

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys downed Clearwater 41-34 Tuesday in non-league play in Hesston.

Cason Richardson scored 18 points for Hesston.

The Swathers are 7-0 and open Central Kansas League play Friday at Hoisington.

HESSTON (8-0) — Esau 3, Schilling 9, Richardson 18, Humphreys 3, N.Arnold 1, Bollinger 7.

Mulvane 57, Halstead 38

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School boys’ basketball team fell to Mulvane 57-38 Tuesday in non-league play in Halstead.

Halstead trailed 37-18 at the half.

Ian Comer led 3-2 Mulvane with 15 points, followed by Mason Ellis with 14 and Trey Abasolo with 13.

Mason Farmer led Halstead with 15 points.

Halstead is 3-4 and opens Central Kansas League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Hillsboro.

MULVANE (3-2) — Abasolo 5 (1) 0-1 3, 13; Ellis 5 (10 1-3 1, 14; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Ballinger 0 0-0 2, 0; Comer 5 5-8 2, 15; Jensen 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; Billingslea 1 0-1 1, 2; Coffey 0 0-2 1, 0; Manis 3 (10 0-0 3, 9; #12 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 19 (4) 7-17 18, 57.

HALSTEAD (3-4) — Kohr 1 (1) 1-4 3, 6; Farmer 3 (2) 3-6 4, 15; Ar.Propst 1 0-0 2, 2; Drake 1 0-0 3, 2; A.Radke 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Driskill 0 0-0 1, 0; I.Radke 1 1-2 3, 3; Davis 0 0-2 0, 0; Davison 0 1-2 1, 1; Horn 1 2-4 0, 4; Mates 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (4) 10-22 17, 38.

Mulvane;14;23;14;6;—57

Halstead;12;6;7;13;—38

Technical foul — Mul.: Abasolo.

GOLF

Fox Ridge Senior Scrambles

Monday

1. Carvin Thiessen, Dave Stallbaumer, David Jackson, Jose Ramos 33.

2. Dane Lawrence, Wil Besore, Rick Hardacre, Dave Johnson 33.

3. John Wilson, Wes Brooks, Dan Slater, Al Gann 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Tom Ware. Longest putt on 9 — Tom Pryor.

Next play — 11 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday

1. John Wilson, Steve Franklin, Don Schmidt, Leo Griffith -5.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Jim Zook, Tom Pryor, Dave Johnson -3.

3. George Eason, Bob Mather, Ken Lieske, Jerry Friesen -3.

Wrestling

regionals set

TOPEKA — Below are the regional assignments for area wrestling teams:

Feb. 14 and 15

BOYS

Class 5A — Newton at Valley Center with Andover Central, Andover, Arkansas City, Emporia, Goddard, Goddard Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, McPherson, Salina Central, Salina-South, Bishop Carroll, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Wichita Northwest.

Class 4A — Hesston at Concordia with Abilene, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Colby, Smoky Valley, Marysville, Nickerson, Scott Community, Rock Creek, Topeka Hayden and Wamego.

Class 3-2-1A — Remington at Eureka with Chaparral, Central of Burden, Cheney, Cherokee Southeast, Cherryvale, Chetopa, Chase County, Douglass, Erie, Fredonia, Garden Plain, West Elk, Humboldt, Bluestem, Marion, Jayhawk Linn, Flinthills, Uniontown and Wellsville.

Class 3-2-1A — Halstead at Russell with Republic County, Beloit, Bennington, Ell-Saline, Canton-Galva, Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline, Hillsboro, Hoisington, Kingman, Fairfield, Larned, Lincoln, Lyons, Rock Hills, Minneapolis, St. John-Hudson, Stafford, Sterling and Sylvan-Lucas Unified.

GIRLS

All Classes — Newton, Hesston, Remington at McPherson with Abilene, Northern Heights, Andover Central, Chaparral, Augusta, Ell-Saline, Buhler, Central of Burden, Canton-Galva, Chapman, Concordia, Chase County, Council Grove, Derby, Dodge City, Douglass, Ellis, Emporia, Eureka, Garden City, Goddard, Goddard Eisenhower, Goodland, Great Bend, Southeast of Saline, Hays, Hoisington, Holcomb, West Elk, Hoxie, Hugoton, Hutchinson, Junction City, Lakin, Fairfield, Larned, Leon-Bluestem, Liberal, Smoky Valley, Lyons, Maize South, Manhattan, Marysville, McPherson, Mulvane, Nickerson, Norton Community, Oakley, Onaga, Phillipsburg, Plainville, Pratt, Riley County, Rose Hill, Salina Central, Salina South, St. Francis, Rock Creek, Stafford, Stockton, Circle, Greeley County, Valley Center, Trego Community, Wakefield, Wamego, Wellington, Remington, Wichita East, Campus, Wichita Heights, Wichita North, Wichita Northwest, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast, Wichita West and Winfield.

Bethel signs

tennis players

Bethel College tennis coach Gabe Johnson signed two players Hesston High seniors to letters of intent to play for the Threshers this fall.

Signed were Halle Krehbiel and Jeb Carlson.

Krehbiel is a four-time state qualifier. She finished no lower than fifth at state in her last three seasons. She was 28-6 in singles as a senior, taking fifth in Class 4A.

She also finished as a two-time Central Kansas League singles champion.

She was a two-time state qualifier in band, playing flute. She is a 4.0 student.

“Halle is going to be a great player for us,” Johnson said. “She will bring a high level of skill and determination to the women's team. Halle is the type of player who will make an immediate impact in our lineup next year, on and off the court.”

Carlson is a three-year letterwinner and state qualifier for the Swathers. He finished sixth at state in doubles for all three years. He begins his senior season this spring.

He also is a three-time state qualifier in cross country.

Carlson also is a 4.0 student, a member of the robotics team, competing the world competition and is an Eagle Scout.

“Jeb is a well-rounded tennis player and individual, so he will bring many intangibles to the team,” Johnson said. “He is a strong worker and is passionate about improving his game. I believe his success as a doubles player will help bolster our doubles lineup this next year. We are very excited to have him joining us this next season.”

Also signed was Nalea Payton of El Dorado.

Payton is a two-time state qualifier in singles. She finished 21-12 as a senior.

She also played softball at El Dorado. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the student council.

“Nalea is an exciting addition to the team because her game has improved so steadily throughout her career,” Johnson said. “She is one of those players you love to have on your team because she is a good athlete and her game is going to continue to take-off the more time she is on the court.”

Southwestern

names coach

WINFIELD — Southwestern College named Bill Stinson as the men’s and women’s golf coach.

Stinson is a 1979 SC graduate and also holds a master’s degree from Southwestern. He has spent 39 years as a high school teacher, most recently at Ponca City, Okla., High school, where he was the boys’ golf coach. His team qualified for Class 6A state in 2018. He also qualified a number of individual state qualifiers. He coached 17 years at Arkansas City High School, winning a state title.

Stinson also coached football at Southwestern from 2007 to 2011.

He played football, basketball and track at Southwestern. He went on to play semi-pro football for the Wichita Flyers.

Thunder All-Star

teams selected

WICHITA — The two teams that will represent the Wichita Thunder at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic have been selected.

The classic is Jan. 22 at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

The two teams will meet the East Conference and West Conference All-Stars in 3-on-3 mini-games. Skills competitions will take place between games.

The teams are as follows:

TEAM BOLTS

#6 Riley Weselowski (D)-Captain

#2 Sean Allen (D)

#20 Patrik Parkkonen (D)

#25 Vincent Desharnais (D)

#32 Zachary Borsoi (D)

#18 Ostap Safin (F)

#22 Beau Starrett (F)

#24 Billy Exell (F)

#51 Spencer Dorowicz (F)

#72 Peter Crinella (F)

#1 Evan Weninger (G)

TEAM HAMMERS

#17 Stefan Fournier (F)-Captain

#4 Jacob Graves (D)

#27 Garrett Schmitz (D)

#7 Chris Crane (F)

#8 Nolan Vesey (F)

#16 Jason Salvaggio (F)

#43 Fabrizio Ricci (F)

#49 Lane Bauer (F)

#52 Frankie Melton (F)

#37 Mitch Gillam (G)

COACHES NAMED — Steve Bergin of the South Carolina Stingrays will coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars, while Steve Martinson of the Allen Americans will coach the Western Conference All-Stars. Wichita coach Bruce Ramsey and assistant John Gurskis will coac the Hammers. Kevin Lowe of the Edmonton Oilers and former Wichita Thunder, Wichita Wind and Edmonton Oiler and Pittsburgh Penguin player Tom Roulston will coach the Hammers.

BROADCASTERS SELECTED — Broadcasting the classic will be Tommy Daniels of the Allen Americans (play-by-play) and Jason Mals of the Thunder (rink-side reporter) and former New York Rangers GM and ECHL team owner Neil Smith (color commentator).

The classic will be broadcast on the NHL Network beginning at 7 p.m.

TRAINERS AND EQUIPMENT MANAGERS — Nick Potter of the Kansas City Mavericks has been named the athletic trainer, assisted by Josh Elmer of the Thunder.

Cameron Parker of South Carolina has been named equipment manager, assisted by Frank Jury of the Thunder.

Thunder claims

OT win over Allen

WICHITA — Beau Starrett scored the game-winner at the 1:44 mark in overtime to lift the Wichita Thunder to a 4-3 win over division leader Allen Tuesday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita led 3-1 through two periods, but the Americans rallied in the third to send the game into overtime. Les Lancaster tied the game with 54 seconds left in regulation.

Jason Salvaggio, Fabrizio Ricci and Lane Bauer each added a goal for Wichita. Chris Crane had two assists. Mitch Gillam stopped 24 shots in goal for the Thunder.

Olivier Archambault scored a goal with two assists to lead Allen. Jordan Topping also scored a goal. Andrew Shortridge had 29 saves in goal.

Allen still holds a 10-point lead in the division at 24-7-6-1. Wichita is in fifth place, 17 points behind at 16-16-6-0.

Wichita hosts Utah at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.