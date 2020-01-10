This weekend’s area school activities have been postponed because of the impending winter storm.

Ottawa High School’s basketball games Friday against Tonganoxie have been postponed. The reschedule date is pending. The boys basketball game Saturday against Summit Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas has been postponed with a reschedule date pending.

Saturday’s cheer clinic has been rescheduled to Jan. 18. Saturday’s varsity wrestling tournament at Bonner Springs was cancelled.

The Central Heights basketball games scheduled for Friday against Chase County have been rescheduled for Feb. 24.

Wellsville’s wrestling tournament Saturday at Rossville has been cancelled.

Ottawa University women’s wrestling tournament on Sunday has been cancelled.