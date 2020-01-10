Washburn University announced its fall 2019 President’s List and Dean’s List honorees.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade=point average of 4.0.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

President’s List honorees include:

Rosy Marquez, Ottawa; Eileen Spickler, Ottawa.

Dean’s List honoree’s include:

Nicholas Billion, Lane; Nicole Gansy, Ottawa; Kiara Padilla, Wellsville.