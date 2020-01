Pat and Jean Brewer, of Salina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 10.

They are the proud parents of Liz Cox, Lana Stanley, Angie Penry, the late John Cross, Jerry Brewer and Michael Brewer.

Please join in celebrating this milestone event by sending cards of congratulations and well wishes to the Brewers at 325 N. Columbia Ave., Salina, KS 67401.