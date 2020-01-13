On Friday, the United States Department of Agriculture released its 2019 crop summary report. According to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, corn, alfalfa and hay production in Kansas is up, while sorghum, soybean, canola and cotton production is down. Across the state, sunflower oil is at a record low, down 27% from last year.

According to the USDA, the yield of corn for grain production in Kansas, based on year-end surveys, is estimated at a record high of 801 million bushels, up 25% from 2018. Area harvested, at slightly more than 6 million acres of corn for grain, is up 21% from 2018. Corn for silage production is down 17% from last year. The silage yield is up 4 tons from last year, but the amount of acres harvested for silage is down by 36%. Corn area planted for all purposes, is more than 6 million acres, with an increase of 17% more than last year.

Sorghum for grain production in 2019 is estimated at 204 million bushels, down 13% from 2018, according to the USDA. The yield and the area harvested are also down. Sorghum for silage production, however, is up 16% from last year. But silage yield is down.

Soybean production for 2019, the USDA reported, totaled 186 million bushels, down 8% from 2018. The soybean yield, bushels per acre, area for harvest and the area planted have also decreased.

According to the USDA, alfalfa hay production, at a little more than 2.5 million tons, is up 18% from one year earlier. The average yield and area harvested are also up. Alfalfa for haylage and green chop production has increased by 57%. All other hay production, at 3.80 million tons, is up 45%.

Oil sunflower production is at a record low at slightly fewer than 45 million pounds, down 27% from last year. Along with the yield being down by 100 pounds, the area harvested is down 22% from 2018. Non-oil sunflower production is also at a record low of slightly more than 9 million pounds. The yield and area harvested also decreased dramatically.

Canola production of slightly fewer than 21 million pounds is down 38% from last year. However, the yield is up 130 pounds from a year earlier. Canola seeded area for 2020's crop is estimated at 15,000 acres, down from last year’s seeded area.

Cotton production of 290,000 bales is down 15% from last year. Yield is also down, but area harvested and area planted have increased from last year.

The winter wheat seeded area for 2020 is estimated at 6.90 million acres, equal to last year's, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.