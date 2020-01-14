Kansas State has picked up another big man for next season.

Kaosi Ezeagu, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward who was redshirting this season at Texas-El Paso, announced via his Twitter account that he will enroll at K-State for the spring semester.

"I'm proud to say that I will be joining Kansas State Basketball #GoWildcats #EMAW," he tweeted.

Ezeagu, who played in 29 games for UTEP as a freshman in 2018-19, will not be eligible this season for K-State and may have to wait until second semester next year in accordance with NCAA transfer rules. He will join a heralded 2020 recruiting class was ranked in the top 25 nationally.

Ezeagu, a native of the Bahamas, started eight games last year for UTEP, including the last seven, and averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. He had 12 points and nine rebounds the next-to-last game, against Middle Tennessee.

Before signing with UTEP, Ezeagu spent a season at GTA Prep in Brampton, Ontario, where he was a top 24 prospect in Canada after averaging 11.4 points and 10.4 rebounds.

K-State also will bring in four freshmen next year from the early signing period. They are 7-foot center Davion Bradford and 6-5 guard Luke Kasubke, both from St. Louis, along with 6-4 shooting guard Selton Miguel from Orlando, Florida, and 6-foot point guard Nijel Pack from Indianapolis.

The addition of Ezeagu will put the recruiting class at five with just four openings, though that could change by next year. The Wildcats have three scholarship seniors on the roster — Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien and Pierson McAtee — plus the vacancy left by the first-semester departure of Shaun Williams.

Holcombe finds a new home

Former Kansas State quarterback John Holcombe, who left the team and entered the NCAA transfer portal last October, has landed at Florida A&M.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Holcombe, a 6-foot-4, 249-pound redshirt freshman from Humble, Texas, appeared in three games for the Wildcats rushing for a total of 71 yards and completing 1 of 3 passes for 9 yards.

He should have an opportunity to play at Florida A&M, where the Rattlers are looking to replace standout quarterback Ryan Stanley, the MEAC offensive player of the year in 2019.