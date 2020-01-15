One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Wallace County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. on US-40 highway, about 11 miles west of Sharon Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Civic was westbound on US-40 when it entered the north ditch. The driver then over-corrected and the car crossed both lanes of traffic, entering the south ditch and rolling an unknown number of times before it came to rest facing east in the south ditch.

The driver, Serena M. Hernandez, 23, of Tucson, Ariz., was transported to Keefe Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne Wells, Colo., where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Hernandez was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Andres Ramirez Carreon, 21, of Tucson, Ariz., also was taken to Keefe Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Carreon was wearing a seat belt.