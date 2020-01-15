Woman killed, man injured in Wallace County crash

WALLACE COUNTY — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Wallace County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. on US-40 highway, about 11 miles west of Sharon Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Civic was westbound on US-40 when it entered the north ditch. The driver then over-corrected and the car crossed both lanes of traffic, entering the south ditch and rolling an unknown number of times before it came to rest facing east in the south ditch.

The driver, Serena M. Hernandez, 23, of Tucson, Ariz., was transported to Keefe Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne Wells, Colo., where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Hernandez was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Andres Ramirez Carreon, 21, of Tucson, Ariz., also was taken to Keefe Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Carreon was wearing a seat belt.

Three arrested after traffic stop

LANSING — Three people were arrested following an attempted traffic stop near Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the suspects allegedly ran from the vehicle and hid in a nearby shed. Bags of suspected cocaine also were found during the incident.

The incident began at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the area of K-5 highway and Stranger Road.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for an alleged speeding violation. The officer followed the vehicle as the driver turned onto a residential property on 127th Street.

The driver, a 55-year-old Leavenworth woman, and a passenger, a 50-year-old Leavenworth man, allegedly ran from the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies found footsteps in snow that led to a shed on the property. The owners of the property gave deputies permission to search the shed. The driver and passenger reportedly were found hiding in the shed.