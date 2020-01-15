GARNETT — The Wellsville High School girls basketball team jumped on Anderson County early and coasted to a 52-23 victory Tuesday in Garnett.

Wellsville ran out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter.

“We had a great start to the game,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “Our press was working well in the first half.”

Demi Aamold and Aubrey Ball scored 16 points each for the Eagles.

Anderson County (23) — Mead 6, Banks 3, Stone 11, Jacobs 1, Sisson 2.

Wellsville (52) — Przybylo 1, Aamold 16, McCoy 6, Pearson 2, Troutman 8, McDaniel 3.

Northern Heights 54, CH 27

Central Heights was held to 12 points in the final three quarters of Tuesday’s 54-27 loss to Northern Heights.

The Vikings were within 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Abby Brown paced Central Heights with 13 points.

Central Heights (27) — Riemer 3, Brown 13, Roehl 3, Meyer 2, Compton 5.

Northern Heights (54) — Massey 13, Henricks 10, Brecheisen 4, French 8, Sloan 7, Bruce 9, Barrett 3.

Lyndon 49, WF 36

West Franklin gave Lyndon a battle before falling 49-36 Tuesday in Lyndon.

The Falcons led 9-8 after one quarter and was within 19-14 at halftime.

“My girls played hard and worked the offense for a good shot, but the shots just wouldn’t fall in for us,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We did a much better job coming out to play to start the second half. We started the half by forcing Lyndon into turnovers, but didn’t capitalize on the turnovers.

West Franklin (36) — Hutchison 13, Flory 11, Judd 5, Swank 4, Bailey 3.

BOYS

SFT 64, Wellsville 59

Santa Fe Trail used a 20-8 margin in the third quarter Tuesday to rally past Wellsville, 64-59.

Wellsville led 34-26 at halftime, but SFT turned the tables to take a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Luke Richards netted 24 points to lead the Eagles. Hayden O’Neil and Cole Swanson scored 11 points apiece.

SFT (64) — Duncan 4, Decker 14, Berkenfelt 26, Smith 2, Spoonemore 13, Baker 5.

Wellsville (59) — Richards 24, Harris 2, Aamold 4, O’Neil 11, Swanson 11, Showalter 7.

Lyndon 73, WF 39

Matthew Gilkey found his shooting touch in the third quarter as he scored 10 of his 17 points in the period in West Franklin’s 73-39 loss Tuesday to Lyndon.

Lyndon (73) — Biggs 11, Bazil 5, Detwiler 19, Bones 2, Miller 11, Kitelman 19, Massey 4, Addleman 2.

WF (39) — Gilkey 17, Conway 4, Johnson 11, Burns 2, Rogers 4, Birzer 1.