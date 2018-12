Windell H. Ezell, 87, Leavenworth, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. with the Rosary at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David McEvoy, O.Carm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.