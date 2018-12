Elbert A. “Bert” Edwards, 95, Bison, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Diversicare Of Larned, Larned.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as an Expert Marksman during World War II.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in La Crosse City Cemetery,

Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.