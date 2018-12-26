Zolton Michael Csendes

Zoltan Michael Csendes, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away December 13, 2018, at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchison, Kansas. He was born May 29, 1935, in Budapest, Hungary, the son of Joseph and Ilona Csendes. He was a retired machinist from Eaton Corporation after 43 years of service.

He was a meticulous artist, enjoyed doing woodwork projects, collected precious gems and minerals and would travel from place to place for local gem and mineral shows.

In 2008 he married Katherine Ione Crile in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: his one step daughter; four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.

A rosary mass will take place this morning, December 27, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple Street, South Hutchinson, Kansas.