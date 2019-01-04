Lois C. Koster Davis, 90, Hoxie, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Logan County Hospital, Oakley.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie; burial in St. Martin Cemetery, Sequin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m Sunday at the church.

