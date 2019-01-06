Johnny Michael Best, 51, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at his home in Hays from coronary atherosclerosis.

He was born Nov. 8, 1967, in Hoxie, to Herschel Devere Best “Boots” and Barbara Jean “Dumont” Best. He was a 1986 graduate of Lenora High Schoo and attended Fort Hays State University.

He worked in telemarketing.

Survivors include his cousins, Candice Peters, Fayetteville, Ark., and Ken “Gene” Best , Claremont, Minn.

Family plans to have a graveside service May 26 at 2 p.m. in South Star Cemetery, south of Lenora.