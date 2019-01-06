Mary Ann (Pfannenstiel) Schmeidler, 88, Hays, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 25, 1930, in Hays to Joe M. and Sophie (Rupp) Pfannenstiel. She attended Girl’s Catholic High.

She married Gilbert J. Schmeidler on March 1, 1954, in Hays. He preceded her in death June 18, 2009.

She was a homemaker and assisted him with the family farming activities. Before marriage she completed nurses aid training and worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Hays. She was known to make sure the day ended with a full hot meal and baked goods available for all that stopped by.

She was a member of St. Catherine Church.

Survivors include a son, Terry Schmeidler and Carla Kriley, Walker; two daughters, Debra Schmeidler and friend, Neal Rajewski and Kaylene Kruse and husband, Dave. all of Hays; a sister, Rita Bieker, Hays; a sister-in-law, Doris Pfannenstiel, Hays; two brothers-in-law, Cyril Schmeidler and wife, Alice, Catharine, and Harold Schmeidler, Walker; five grandchildren, Lance (Tracy) Schmeidler, Lynn (Michael) Schmeidler, Lacey (Caleb) Schmeidler, Tyler (Amanda) Kruse and Breanne Kruse; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Schmeidler and Melanie Kruse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ignatius and Edward Pfannenstiel; and her sisters, Sr. Carmelyn “Irene”, Jeanette, Edna Jane Pfannenstiel, Philomena “Minnie” Lang and Matilda “Tillie” Wittman.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Catharine; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A St. Catherine Christian Mothers rosary will be at 6:45p.m. Monday, followed by a vigil at 7 p.m., both at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine Church, Angel’s Care Home Health or HaysMed Hospice in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.