Carrol Ann Conner, 79, of Winfield, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 10, 2019 at her home.

Born Aug.24, 1939 in Augusta, she was the daughter of Willis David and Ruth Doris (Haynes) Collins. She was raised and received her education in Augusta until moving to Arkansas City and attending High School.

Carrol was united in marriage to Adron “Abe” Conner on May 22, 1955 in Newkirk, Okla.. The couple made their first home in Arkansas City and moved to Winfield a short time later. Carrol worked for a short time at Dairy Queen before beginning her career at Gott. She remained there when it became Rubbermaid and retired as Quality Assurance Inspector in 1991. Abe preceded her in death on March 17, 2017.

She was a member of the Ark Valley Archery Association. She enjoyed fishing, camping, archery, gardening, feeding birds, playing Bingo, going to the movies, and spending time with her beloved pets.

Her family includes her son Ricky Conner of Winfield; her daughters, Lisa Marney and husband, Lyndol of Winfield; Wendy Crum and husband, Bo of Winfield; her ex-daughter-in-law and best friend, Gloria Conner of Winfield; and her 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carrol was preceded in death by seven sisters, five brothers, two grandsons, Thomas Potter and E. Zachary Halverstadt, a grandson-in-law, Tyler Wilson, and a son Randy Allen Conner.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Church in Winfield. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled at Miles Funeral Service on Monday evening from 4 to 8 P.M. The family will greet visitors during this time.

A memorial has been established in Carrol’s name for the Cowley County Humane Society. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

