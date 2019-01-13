Dennis J. Haselhorst, 83, Hays, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at his home in Fredericksburg, Va.

He was born to Joe and Minnie (Rajewski) Haselhorst.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Rosalina; his four children, Johanna, Stephen, Paulette, and Kevin, their spouses, Edgardo, Michelle, Carlos, and Meggen; two brothers, Orville and wife, Dolores, and Rolland and wife, Betty; a sister-in-law, Theresa; and 11 grandchildren;

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers; ,Walter and wife, Agedia, Evarist and wife, Alice, Merlin and Emil.

Services were Jan. 10 at St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fredericksburg; inurnment will follow at a later date.