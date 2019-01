Inez Wasinger, 90, Ness City, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Ness County Hospital, Ness City. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ness City; burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

A rosary/vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.