James Wayne “Jim” Showers, 73, Edmond, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

He was born March 24, 1945, in Hays to Kenneth Wayne and Norma Jean (Overturf) Showers.

He married Sherry Hazlitt on Dec. 30, 1966.

Survivors include his wife; a son, James Showers, Tyler, Texas; two daughters, Michelle Wilting, Edmond, and Devra Dobbins, Bryan, Texas; his mother, Norma Adams; four brothers, John Showers and Doug Showers, both of Spring Hill, Kenny Showers, Athens, Texas, and Steve Showers, Spring Hill; a sister, Cathy Logan, Spring Hill; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Church of God: Anderson Indiana Affiliation, Hill City; burial in Edmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Memorials are suggested to KU Medical Center in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.stinemetzfh.com.