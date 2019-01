Clarence Fisher, 87, Wichita, formerly of Hays , died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Westview of Derby. Services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hays.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 28 at the church.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vin,e Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary will follow.