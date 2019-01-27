Ashlen Leigh Lemon, 19, Hays, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Geary Community Hospital, Junction City.

She was born Feb. 14, 1999, in Hays to Claude T. and Teresa A. (Schonthaler) Lemon. She was a 2017 graduate of Hays High School and was attending Fort Hays State University, majoring in Psychology.

She was a cake decorator in the bakery at Walmart in Hays.

She was sweet, loving, caring, simple, and creative, and enjoyed animals and her grandmother.

Survivors include her parents, both of Hays, two grandmothers Judy Yarrow, Hays, and Beverly Lemon, Monte Vista, Colo.; her boyfriend, Nelson Kawano, Kansas City, Mo.; a uncle, Harold Lemon and partner, Jasmin Limtiaco, Fort Garland, Colo.; her aunt and uncle, Carol and Wayne Wise, Sacramento; and her dog, Ella and cat, Jasper.

She was preceded in death by three grandfathers, William Schonthaler, Stan Yarrow and Thomas Lemon; and two aunts, Gina Schonthaler and Leslie Schonthaler.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment will be at a later date in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, north of Ellis.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the High Plains in care of the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.haysmemorial.com.