Ivan LeRoy Holt was born in Russell, Kansas on December 30, 1938 to Enoch Ivan and Olive Loretta (Atkisson) Holt. His early childhood was spent living with his parents and sisters, Barbra Sue and Sandra Lou, in the Skelly Oilfield Camp near Russell. The family eventually moved to Russell where LeRoy was active in sports and music. He graduated from Russell High School in 1956 and attended Kansas State University and Fort Hays State College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1961. While in college, he spotted a young woman in the town of Gorham, Kansas and declared “I am going to marry that girl.” He married the love of his life, Barbara Mae Withrow, on October 18, 1958 in Gorham. Following his graduation from college, he joined his parents, Ivan and Loretta, in the operation of the family business, Ivan Holt Well Servicing, Inc. He remained active in the oil industry throughout his life, both as an oil operator and oil investor.

The year after they were married, LeRoy and Barbara became proud parents with the birth of their son, Ivan LeRoy Holt II. Their family was completed with the birth of their daughter, Tonya, and son, Brett, in the next few years.

An avid outdoorsman, LeRoy was passionate about fishing and hunting. Some of his happiest hours were spent on his bass boat at Lake Wilson catching bass, walleye, and crappie. In later years, both he and Barbara became involved in shooting sporting clays. They both achieved national and regional titles in this sport. The competitions that they attended gave them the opportunity to travel over much of the United States and abroad, making friends along the way.

LeRoy was blessed with the gift of gab. He was quick to strike up conversations with all those that he encountered and no one was left with any doubt of where he stood on any given topic. His friendships spread far and wide, some lasting since childhood. LeRoy was a generous soul and frequently assisted others in their hour of need. He was a member of many organizations including the Masonic Lodge #177 of Russell, Kansas; the Scottish Rite and Isis Shrine Temple of Salina, Kansas; the Oklahoma City Gun Club; the National Rifle Association; and Ducks Unlimited.

In 2010, LeRoy and Barbara moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near their children. With their outgoing personalities, they quickly made friends in their neighborhood and community. Both LeRoy and Barbara battled cancer over the past three years. Her passing in May 2018 after 59 years of marriage left him heart broken and his health declined. He passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 with his son, LeRoy II, by his side.

LeRoy is survived by his son, LeRoy II, and wife, Patti, of Edmond; his daughter, Tonya, of Hsinchu County, Taiwan; his son, Brett, of Edmond; former daughter-in-law, Jill Holt, of Edmond, former daughter-in-law, Marixa Holt, of Oklahoma City; and grandson, Aaron Janiec, of Edmond. Other survivors include his sisters, Barbra (Jay) Simpson of Manhattan Beach, California and Sandy (Don) Krug of Russell, Kansas as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his parents, Ivan and Loretta Holt.

LeRoy’s family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercy Hospital for the loving care that they gave both LeRoy and Barbara. They also extend a special thank you to the caregivers from Home Care Assistance of Edmond whose care allowed LeRoy to remain at home in the final weeks of his life.

