Janie Marie Nourot, 85, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Brighton Gardens in Prairie Village.

She was born April 1, 1934, in Princeton, the youngest daughter of John Franklin Laws and Edith (Pear) Laws.

Janie was married to Richard Nourot for more than 15 years until his death in 2010. She was previously married to Don Sellers, with whom she raised five sons in Ottawa. Each son’s first name begins with a "J" for Janie and middle name begins with "D" for Don.

Janie survived polio at age 11, and later breast cancer. Janie was a homemaker and bookkeeper for many businesses, including the furniture stores that she and Don partially-owned – Benner-Williams and Ottawa Home Furnishings.

She was a member of the Ottawa First United Methodist Church. She attended countless sporting events, performances and concerts to support her sons and grandchildren. Janie was an excellent cook, but her true passion was making desserts. Whether it was iced cut-out cookies, (the best) angel food cake, Heath coffee cake, tapioca pudding, custard pie or an expertly decorated cake, she loved to make sweets for others. Janie’s love for desserts was rivaled by her fondness for owls and anything pink.

Janie's memory remained sharp until the end. She could remember the ages and birthdays of people - even those she met briefly - and that continued into her last year in assisted living, where she knew all about her caregivers and their children. Although she had trouble mailing cards out on time, we knew she hadn't forgotten a birthday or anniversary. Janie also loved sports and avidly followed the Royals, Chiefs and KU basketball. She didn't only watch, she could tell you about the players, their stats, a team’s upcoming games and their likelihood of success in the postseason.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jack Laws; her husband, Rich Nourot, and Don Sellers.

She is survived by her sons: Jay Dee Sellers (Karen) Buda, Texas; Dr. Jeff Sellers (Debbie) Manakin Sabot, Va.; Jamie Sellers (Carissa) Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Jere Sellers (Veronica) Prairie Village; and Jason Sellers (Sherri) Lyndon; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, JoAnn Holman.

Janie’s long-held desire, and last act of selflessness, was to donate her body to KU Medical Center’s Willed Body Program, so that the many health issues she faced in life would educate others. A celebration of life is planned in Ottawa at a later date.

Janie suggested memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice or Hope House, which may be sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.