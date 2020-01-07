Harold J. Schmeidler, 93, Walker, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays.

He was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Catharine to John and Emma (Wolf) Schmeidler.

He married Norma Jean (Dechant) on June 24, 1950, in Hays. She preceded him in death Feb. 15, 2007. He grew up on a farm north of Catharine, attended the Catharine Grade School and was a 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Military Academy.

He was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Ann Parish Council, and St. Ann Cemetery Association, Victoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1751, Victoria 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and 4th Degree Assembly and The Kansas Livestock Association.

Survivors include three sons, Glenn Schmeidler and wife, Mary Jane, Hays, Kevin Schmeidler and wife, Troie, Victoria, and Kelly Schmeidler and wife, Penny, Pratt; two daughters, Myra Burns and Wanda Tabor, both of Hays; a brother, Cyril Schmeidler, Hays; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Melissa Schmeidler; two brothers, Gilbert Schmeidler and Celly Schmeidler; and three sisters, Fidelia Herbert, Solana Moore and Sister Solana Schmeidler.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Walker; burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Walker, with military honors by Victoria V.F.W. Post No. 1751.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

A vigil /rosary with the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and Daughters of Isabella joining will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 7 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Catholic Church, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School or Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of the mortuary.

