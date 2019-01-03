After-school programs are an untapped resource for increasing early reading proficiency. Research and practice show that after-school programs can do much more to help children develop literacy skills. Especially in low-income and rural communities, after-school programs are the best option for young readers to get the help they need to succeed.

Unfortunately, after-school programs are currently not doing enough to support early reading. Studies show that the impact of after school on reading achievement is unclear.

With only one-third of fourth-graders testing proficient, communities need to get more from after-school programs.

Why is this so important? Because a lack of reading skills acts as a perpetual handbrake on a student’s forward progress. Any effort to learn subjects like math, science and history is limited by poor literacy.

Longitudinal data demonstrates that early reading translates into educational success. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, children who are proficient readers by the fourth grade are four times more likely to graduate high school on time.

After school can be strengthened to promote early reading proficiency among American students.

The next question is how. To answer that, it is important to first look at the instruction taking place during the school day, because that is where most of the time and money is being spent to help students read.

In schools, there has been a movement towards using the “science of reading” to inform both teaching as well as intervention, or what is kind of like an in-school version of tutoring.

The science of reading recognizes the technical aspect of early literacy. It breaks down the building blocks of reading — the sounds and symbols, and combinations thereof — and organizes a continuum of skills of increasing complexity.

These increasingly complex combinations are called “foundational skills” and striving readers, by definition, lack specific foundational skills. For example, a child may have mastered the effect of silent e in the word cake, but not advanced vowels such as the “ou” sound in mouth.

Missing foundational skills frustrate a child’s ability to comprehend because, without these skills, the reader’s attention is focused on deciphering words instead of understanding the meaning of a passage. They cannot transition from learning to read to reading to learn. This is the proverbial “handbrake” that, if unaddressed, will plague all future learning.

Research is clear — addressing foundational skill gaps increases reading proficiency. The key therefore is to quickly identify missing skills and provide a targeted lesson that addresses each skill individually. Progress on each skill must be monitored and another type of lesson administered if progress is not observed.

This sounds complicated because it is complicated. But schools are structuring their early reading programming to embrace the science of reading.

After school needs to get on the same page. After-school programs that serve developing readers need to embrace the science of reading.

However, most after-school programs use generalized literacy strategies that do not incorporate the science of reading. These strategies include things like reading aloud to children, giving young readers books to read or even practicing random foundational skills.

While there is a place for these activities, they are not sufficient to fill foundational skill gaps. And it’s these gaps that act as the barrier to increasing reading proficiency.

Foundational skills should be supported with explicit, targeted instruction. After-school interventions should align with school screening data to ensure the same foundational skill identified by the school is also targeted afterschool. Further, school’s monitoring of reader progress should be used to adjust their out-of-school intervention at least on a biweekly basis.

It is critical to emphasize that out-of-school reading interventions can still be part of a fun, enriching afterschool program. After-school programs can insert a 30-minute reading rotation and couple it with other activities like art, music, physical activity and homework help. Further, the reading rotation itself can use curriculum that is both skills-based and hands-on.

With $1.2 billion spent annually just through the federal after-school program, getting the science of reading into after school has tremendous potential. Existing local, state, and federally-funded programs can be restructured to get better results. What is truly exciting is the great potential of after school that can be tapped to increase early reading proficiency.

Andrew Hysell is the executive director for Reading Roadmap.