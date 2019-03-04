Dear Editor:

At the recent legislative coffee Senator Tyson made a fear-filled plea that all of us get behind Trump and his promise (made reality) to hold government workers hostage until he gets 5 billion dollars for the “Wall”.

When questioned about the numbers of undocumented immigrants entering our country she indicated that the numbers may have decreased this year but that was just a “snapshot” and that the numbers are actually rising.

Well I have looked and looked but I can find no substantiation for that claim. In fact, the number of undocumented immigrants is at a 12-year low and has been steadily decreasing since a high in 2007. By every metric available we are seeing fewer border crossings AND a net decrease of undocumented immigrants since 2007 of nearly 1,000,000 total. (If you would like to do your own fact finding here is a good place to start; http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank /2018/12/03/what-we-know-about-illegal-immigration-from-mexico/

Now, perhaps I misinterpreted Senator Tyson and if so I humbly beg her and your pardon. It is also possible that

Senator Tyson has access to figures unavailable to her constituents and if that is the case I think it incumbent on her to make that information public. If neither of the two preceding scenarios are true then she must do better to be fully informed AND pass along verifiable facts to her employers; us.

Darren Underwood, Ottawa