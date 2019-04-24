Dear Editor,

A letter to Kansas legislators Finch, Samsel and Tyson

I have another little true life story for you. I was recently talking to a friend, a farmer, out there in rural Kansas. He had news to share about his son, his partner in farming. His son is quitting farming. He told his Dad, his wife will have a better job then he does, but in another state. She has health and educational benefits allowing him to seek a new profession. He crushed it all adding, “ Besides Dad, the local school is a shambles, a joke, no place to raise children. And there are just too many meth-heads wandering around the county these days.”

What I also heard the son telling the father but not with words spoken to me by his Dad included, “Dad, the price of wheat and other grains is too low to support you and me. You are having to tap your life savings, your retirement to provide me with a paycheck, in addition to yourself. So, I have to get out and make my own way in life. I am lucky I have a wonderful woman in my life at a time when I also need to move on. Finally, Dad, you can survive longer without me to take care of.”

One thing led to another in the discussion, I had to return to the Dad’s comment about meth-heads, then let the conversation drift. “Have you heard that Kansas is now the 5th highest suicide rate state in the USA?” He said, he hadn’t but wasn’t surprised. “However, a 30ish man committed suicide in the next county over about 3 weeks ago followed within the week by a high school kid here in this county.” “Sounds like it isn’t all that surprising anymore.” “No, it isn’t.”

So, Legislators, Senator, what does this little story have to do with you? I’ll help you out. All that “increased school funding” and the local school is still a joke. I feel I have to say it again-the Kansas suicide rate has risen from 25th to fifth in the country over the last 20 years. Meth-heads everywhere in a rural Kansas town in the midst of a depression, not a recession, a depression. What political party has been primarily in control of Kansas over these last 20 years? What political party is primarily in power and control of Kansas now? What political party is primarily responsible for what is falling apart in Kansas these days? All evidence points to the GOP, the once proud party of my Dad. Does the “Buck Stop Here” with the GOP?

John Holland, Ottawa