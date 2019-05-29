When we read about the many aspects of the current trade war with China, it’s difficult to see how big international policy decisions affect us here in Ottawa. This week I’d like to discuss recent events in the trade war with China and how they might affect us. To do that, let’s take a big picture look at the trade war. Though there are many weapons in a trade war, tariffs are the primary weapon of choice for the Trump administration in its war with China. A tariff is a tax on an import, but as we will see, it’s a complicated tax.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Trade Representative imposed a 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods imported to the U.S. The 25% tariff is paid explicitly by importers of Chinese goods, but other parties are implicitly affected by the tax. In economics, we say that the incidence of the tax falls on the aforementioned importers, Chinese exporters, and U.S. consumers. The importer passes on some or all of the tariff in the form of higher prices for U.S. consumers. This higher price pushes down the quantity that consumers want to buy, resulting in lower revenue for Chinese exporters.

The tariffs will be applied to over 5,000 different products; some are consumer goods (i.e. goods we buy and consume directly) and others are intermediate goods, which are used by U.S. manufacturers to make other products. Some examples of goods that will be taxed under this tariff are grain, candies, pasta, beverages, minerals, ores, slag, ash, mineral oils, inorganic chemicals used in manufacturing, fertilizers, soaps, plastics, rubber, wood, fabric, stone, ceramics, flax, cotton, wool, aluminum, furniture, clocks, ships and boats, electronics, and many other goods. We can expect that the prices of many of the consumer goods listed here will increase here in the U.S. and the prices of other goods made from the intermediate goods will also rise to some extent (though not likely a full 25%).

A few days after the U.S. Trade Representative announced the 25% tariff, China retaliated with a promise to increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of goods exported to China. These tariffs will directly impact importers in China, but will also affect industries in the U.S. that export to China, as well as Chinese consumers. The broad categories of goods that will fall under these higher tariffs are food products, building materials, furniture, bedding, footwear, clocks, light fixtures, musical instruments, parts for locomotives, boats and yachts, electronics, and chemicals.

Here in Ottawa, the U.S. tariffs will likely have a bigger impact than the Chinese tariffs. Like the rest of the country, we will likely see a rise in the prices of many consumer goods. Some of the manufacturing and construction businesses in Ottawa will likely see an increase in their costs, especially if they buy raw materials or intermediate products directly from China. They will either have to pay higher prices for these inputs or find other sources either in the U.S. or another country.

Even though I am an economist, I will not try to tell you all of this is bad. The expected reductions in employment and GDP in the U.S. are mild, though they will likely be felt to a greater degree in specific areas of the country. These economic costs might be worth it if they result in policy changes that are favorable to U.S. interests. For all its improvements in the past few decades since it slaughtered tens of millions of its own people, China is still a Communist country. They still send Christians and Muslims to “re-education camps,” micromanage their citizens’ lives with an authoritarian social credit system, and support North Korea, which actively tortures its own people. China has repeatedly stolen our intellectual property and is increasing its spying efforts in the U.S.

The use of the term “trade war” is apt. The tariff battles may impact the economy in the short run, but winning the war is the goal. It’s up to us and our elected officials to determine whether the economic costs are worth the strategic and security-related benefits.

— Levi A. Russell, PhD is the Professor of Economic Education and Research at Ottawa University’s Gwartney Institute.