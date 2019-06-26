Dear Editor,

Recently we stopped in Ottawa to shop. We were passing through with a load of lumber already in our pickup. On our way our of town onto U.S. 59, we heard a car horn. As we proceeded on to the I-35 ramp a car was following us blinking their lights. Then we realized that we had lost our load of lumber. We turned around at the next opportunity and when we got back to the 23rd/U.S 59 intersection, we were amazed.

Nearly a dozen individuals were busy clearing our lumber out of the intersection. Two men then stayed with us to reload our lumber.

We want to thank those thoughtful and energetic people for acting so quickly and for such wonderful help

They were amazing.

— Roy Hughes, Waverly