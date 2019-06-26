Dear editor,

I just read the article regarding the 401 S. Main building changing again.

My folks and three offspring moved from Douglas County in 1926. It was the “horse and buggy” days until we bought a car, our first, from no other than “Big” G.Z. Price, owner. Then later his sons, Merle and Gene owned the business on Third Street.

The memory of a car zipping down from the second floor of the 401 S. Main building, “the runaway in a used car” remains today.

Yes there have been many changes to that building over the past 100 years.

— Freone Hollinger, rural Ottawa