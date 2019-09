President should act with caution

Read a piece on Yahoo. It said the president wants blind unilateral escalation in response to the attacks on the Saudi oil installation’s. I assume he is talking about Iran. Is he trying to justify attacking Iran? Always trying to act the tough guy in the room, saying we are locked and loaded (whatever that means).

Talking things out is always easier and cheaper than starting a war. Let's not go off half cocked.

Gordon Anderson, Hays