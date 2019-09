Bidding on the border wall

Donald Trump has asked Congress to authorize $5 billion to build 200 miles of wall on our southern border.

When I do the math I come up with a cost of $4,734.85 per linear foot. I hereby submit a competitive bid to build the wall at a cost of $4,729.79 per linear foot which would save the taxpayers $5,343,360.

Terry Nation, Lindsborg