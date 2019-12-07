Susan Wagle is poor leader

The very last person we need in the U.S. Senate is someone who voluntarily abdicated her authority as state Senate leader to a governor, giving him everything he wanted with no questions and abolishing oversight.

Susan Wagle transformed the Kansas Senate into an extension of the executive branch. Gov. Brownback received complete autonomy with no questions, resistance or even expressions of concern about any legislation he wanted passed.

Brownback wanted it, she gave it to him. The Kansas Senate was Gov. Brownback's personal candy machine.

She would do the same for a president of the United States. No state needs a senator like that.

Reggie Marselus, Lenexa