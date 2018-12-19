POMONA — West Franklin scored the first 17 points of Monday’s contest en route to a win. The Lady Falcons prep basketball team edged visiting Central Heights 30-26.

The home team jumped out to a huge lead thanks in part to 11 first half points from freshman Lily Judd.

The Lady Vikings, however, nearly pulled off the rally. After building a 25-12 halftime lead, West Franklin was kept scoreless in the third quarter and hit just one field goal the entire second half.

Central Heights got within one score, but never led in the contest.

Judd finished with 11 points for the Lady Falcons. Central Heights’ Abby Brown scored 12.

West Franklin (2-5) return to action Jan. 4 when it hosts Osage City.

Central Heights (0-5) plays Jan. 4 at Chase County in Cottonwood Falls.