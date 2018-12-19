POMONA — A 16-6 run in the fourth quarter pushed Central Heights above its opponent Monday. In the final prep basketball game of December, the Viking boys topped West Franklin in Pomona 49-38.

Central Heights clung to a 33-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter and kept the Falcons to just two field goals in the final eight minutes.

Seniors Bryce Sommer and Matt Cubit led the Vikings offense. Sommer led all scorers with 15 points and Cubit followed closely with 13.

Tanner Sink and Ryan Schmitz had nine points each for West Franklin.

The win brings the Vikings’ record above .500 (4-3) heading into the break. They play Jan. 4 at Chase County in Cottonwood Falls.

West Franklin (1-6) returns from break to host Osage City Jan. 4.